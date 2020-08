By PTI

BALLIA: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a village under the Nagara police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her college mate, Monu Kumar Ajit (20), on August 3, Nagara Station House Officer (SHO) Yadverendra Pandey said.

On a complaint from the girl's father, a case was lodged and the girl was sent for a medical examination to the district hospital, he added.