AAP, SP urge Uttar Pradesh govt to give Rs 1 crore compensation to Sudiksha Bhati's family

The Bulandshahr Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter and has filed an FIR against two unidentified people.

Sudiksha Bhati

Sudiksha Bhati (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh government should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Sudiksha Bhati, who died in a road accident in Bulandshahr after alleged harassment by motorcycle-borne men, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday.

She was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts, and was scheduled to go back on August 20. SP leaders met family members of Sudiksha, 20, at their village in Deri Scanar in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri area and gave a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also met Sudiksha’s family on Tuesday night and raised a demand of Rs 1 crore compensation to her family. 

The AAP leader also alleged that the police are trying to change the narrative of the incident while slamming the state government over the law and order situation. 

Sudiksha died on Monday in a road accident in adjoining Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger brother, a minor.

Her family has alleged that the accident happened because two motorcycle-borne men were following her two-wheeler and harassing her. Police, however, had said her brother did not mention anything about harassment at the time of the incident. 

​The Bulandshahr Police has constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter and has filed an FIR against two unidentified people. 

Police question motorcycle owners

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station on Wednesday and their owners questioned over
Sudiksha Bhati’s death, police said. Information has also been sought on all Bullet motorcycles registered in the district

