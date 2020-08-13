STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal headmaster issued show-cause notice for reopening school

The headmaster said he took the decision because online classes were not effective due to students’ poor access to compatible mobile handsets and poor network connectivity.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Blackboard

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Headmaster of a higher secondary school in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district was slapped with a show-cause notice after he opened the institute and resumed studies of Class 10 on Wednesday.

The headmaster's move is against the instructions of both the Centre and the state government.

As the news reached the education department, the district school inspector visited the school on Thursday, collected statements of the students and their guardians, and teachers of the institute. "The headmaster was served the show cause notice on the basis of the preliminary findings of the school inspector," said an official of the school education department.

Brindaban Ghatak, the headmaster of BC Roy Higher Secondary School at Ghatal, decided to resume classes from Wednesday with the students of Class 10. "The decision was taken because online classes were not effective due to students’ poor access to compatible mobile handsets and poor network connectivity. A section of guardians, too, requested me to resume studies," said Ghatak.

All the Class 10 students were informed on Tuesday and they were asked to attend the science and English classes. "Out of 150 students, 52 turned up to attend classes and 25 among 37 teachers were present in the school. Classes continued for three hours maintaining social distancing norm," said a teacher of the school.

A section of the guardians was against Ghatak’s decision. They informed the local police station which informed the district administration. The Ghatal sub-division, where the school is located, is one of the zones in the district from where highest number of Covid-19 positive cases have been reported.

"The headmaster was immediately contacted and he was asked not to resume studies on Thursday as it goes against the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that all schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed till August 31," said an official of the district administration.

Chapeshwar Sardar, the district school inspector, said the headmaster’s decision was a gross violation of the state government’s instruction. "An inquiry has been ordered and the headmaster has been asked to come up with his explanation," he said.

Asked about the show cause notice, Ghatak admitted that his decision of resuming studies was wrong. "It was a wrong decision. I am ready to face all action that the school education department will take," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BC Roy Higher Secondary School headmaster school reopening Bengal school
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp