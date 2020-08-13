STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government announces medical insurance for private doctors amid COVID-19 crisis

The scheme will be implemented under the central government's PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Published: 13th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey (File photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced an insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs for doctors and other healthcare workers, working in the private medical sector for treating COVID-19 patients. 

The scheme will be implemented under the central government's PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said, "The benefit of this scheme will be available to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other personnel of private hospitals, if they succumb to COVID-19 infection  providing treatment to the COVID-19 patients."

The minister also clarified that the benefit of this scheme would be applicable to the medical staff of only private hospitals, identified by the district administration for providing medicare facilities to the COVID-19 patients.

"In the ongoing COVID-19 period, this insurance coverage will boost the confidence and take the morals  of medical workers and doctors together of government- authorised private hospitals," Pandey said.

As per official sources, around 120 private hospitals have been identified throughout the state to run COVID-19 wards for the infected patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bihar government Bihar private doctors Bihar doctors insurance Mangal Pandey
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp