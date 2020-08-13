Bihar government announces medical insurance for private doctors amid COVID-19 crisis

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced an insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakhs for doctors and other healthcare workers, working in the private medical sector for treating COVID-19 patients.

The scheme will be implemented under the central government's PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said, "The benefit of this scheme will be available to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other personnel of private hospitals, if they succumb to COVID-19 infection providing treatment to the COVID-19 patients."

The minister also clarified that the benefit of this scheme would be applicable to the medical staff of only private hospitals, identified by the district administration for providing medicare facilities to the COVID-19 patients.

"In the ongoing COVID-19 period, this insurance coverage will boost the confidence and take the morals of medical workers and doctors together of government- authorised private hospitals," Pandey said.

As per official sources, around 120 private hospitals have been identified throughout the state to run COVID-19 wards for the infected patients.