BSP MLAs' merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Friday

After hearing arguments, the single judge bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday as half day was observed in the court on Thursday.

Published: 13th August 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has posted for hearing on Friday the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

After hearing arguments, Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal posted the matter for next hearing on Friday as a half day was observed in the court.

The Rajasthan assembly speaker's counsel Kabil Sibal argued that the BSP must approach the speaker first.

In case, he does not pass any order, then the BSP may approach the court for a direction to the speaker for deciding their application.

He said the BSP's writ petition bypasses the available remedy.

Sibal contended that he has no problem if the BSP and the BJP are directed to approach the speaker for a proper order.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented one of the six MLAs, also started his arguments but hearing remained inconclusive owing to paucity of time.

The matter will now be heard on Friday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of the six MLAs -- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha -- with the Congress and demanded stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker.

They contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on BSP tickets.

All of them defected to the Congress in September 2019.

The MLAs submitted an application for merger on September 16, 2019 and the speaker issued an order on September 18, 2019.

BJP MLA Dilawar challenged the merger and filed a petition before the speaker in March this year which was rejected on July 24.

Dilawar challenged the decision of the speaker in the high court and demanded a stay on the merger.

Similarly, the BSP filed a separate petition against the merger.

The single-judge bench of the high court on July 30 issued notices to the speaker and secretary of the assembly, and the six MLAs but did not give a stay on the merger against which Dilawar approached the division bench with an appeal.

The division bench disposed of the appeal and directed the single-judge bench to decide the matter.

The merger of BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.

