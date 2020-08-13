STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CIC's functioning not interrupted even for single day due to COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

Citing figures compiled by the Commission, Singh said that e-office was extended to the home computers of officers and intensive use of technological tools was implemented for disposal of cases.

Published: 13th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The functioning of the Central Information Commission (CIC) has not been interrupted even for a single day during the entire course of the coronavirus pandemic, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

He said the Commission disposed of 1,785 cases in June this year as against 1,298 cases in the month of June 2019, which in other words indicate that the disposal rate was infact significantly higher during this period, despite the constraints of the pandemic.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said infact in the midst of the pandemic on May 15 this year, the CIC started entertaining, hearing and disposing of RTIs from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, through virtual means.

   After a review of the functioning of the Commission with Chief Information Commissioner Bimal Julka, he said the functioning of the Commission had not been interrupted even for a single day during the entire course of the pandemic, according to an official statement.

Citing figures compiled by the Commission, Singh said that e-office was extended to the home computers of officers and intensive use of technological tools was implemented for disposal of cases.

Julka informed the minister that the various steps taken to facilitate the CIC hearing during the lockdown and partial lockdown included video conferencing, audio conferencing, facilitation of return submission, uploading of the contact details of deputy registrars on the website, issue of notices by e-post wherever required, online registration and scrutiny of fresh cases on the same day.

Not only this, the chief information commissioner informed the minister that the Commission had also effectively continued its interactive and outreach activities, the statement said.

These, he said, included video conference with civil society representatives and video conferencing with members of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI), it added.

PTI AKV KJ 08131902 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Information Commission CIC Jitendra Singh Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp