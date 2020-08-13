STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress revokes suspension of two Rajasthan MLAs

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were earlier suspended from the primary membership for alleged involvement in conspiracy to topple Gehlot govt.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: The Congress party on Thursday revoked the suspension of two of its MLAs from Rajasthan, according to the general secretary AICC, Avinash Pande.

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were earlier suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government in the state.

"After a consultative discussion, the suspension of Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh is hereby revoked," Pande's tweet read.

The revocation comes a day ahead of the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting at chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur today ahead of the 200-member state assembly session slated to begin tomorrow.

On August 11, the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot was held at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people, and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Rajasthan MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma Vishvendra Singh
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp