Congress revokes suspension of two Rajasthan MLAs

JAIPUR: The Congress party on Thursday revoked the suspension of two of its MLAs from Rajasthan, according to the general secretary AICC, Avinash Pande.

MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were earlier suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government in the state.

"After a consultative discussion, the suspension of Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh is hereby revoked," Pande's tweet read.

The revocation comes a day ahead of the commencement of the Rajasthan Assembly session.

Meanwhile, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is meeting at chief minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur today ahead of the 200-member state assembly session slated to begin tomorrow.

On August 11, the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot was held at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people, and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership.