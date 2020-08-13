EAM Jaishankar, German counterpart discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccine cooperation

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, the COVID-19 situation and vaccine cooperation.

"Good conversation with FM @HeikoMaas of Germany. Discussed the #COVID19 situation and vaccine cooperation. Reviewed the developments in Europe and Asia. Reaffirmed our multilateral partnership, including in the UN," the EAM said in a tweet.

The first COVID-19 vaccine had been registered in Russia on Tuesday, Sputnik had reported earlier.

According to the latest global update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 20,643,028 people have been tested positive of coronavirus and 749,764 deaths have been reported so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.