Goa villagers meet Guv, seek resumption of mining activities

By PTI

PANAJI: Representatives of 27 villages in Goa's mining belt on Thursday met state Governor Satya Pal Malik and demanded resumption of the iron ore industry.

The state's mining industry came to a standstill after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases in 2018.

Advocate Amey Kakodkar, who accompanied the village representatives, said the governor was told that the closure of mining activity has not only affected the economic health of the state, but also took a toll on the mental well-being of the people dependent on the industry.