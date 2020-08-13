STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, still on ventilator support: Hospital

The former President was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:45 AM

Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical following an emergency brain surgery two days ago, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital here said on Wednesday.

The veteran politician, who had also tested covid positive earlier, remains on ventilator support.

“At present, he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” hospital authorities said.

The former President had underwent life-saving surgery for a brain clot on August 10.

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the surgery.

“Last year 8 August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns (sic),” Pranab’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted. 

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.

As the condition of former President is still critical, a doctor in West Bengal's Nadia district, who had treated him 13 years ago following a car accident, remembered him as a "calm and composed" patient even in the face of immense pain.

Dr Basudeb Mondal, a gynaecologist and the owner of a nursing home at Krishnagar, recalled the night of April 7, 2007.

On that day, while returning to Kolkata from Murshidabad district, Mukherjee's car met with an accident near Nakashipara in Nadia district, he said.

A truck collided with the car of Mukherjee, then the external affairs minister, and he received deep head injuries.

He was first taken to a local health centre where he got stitches on his scalp and then was shifted to a government hospital at Krishnagar.

"But as the hospital didn't have CT scan and X-ray facilities, I got a call from district administration officials. They asked me to get all the facilities ready as Mukherjee would be shifted to my nursing home," Mondal told PTI over the phone from Kirshnagar.

The then Union minister was shifted to the nursing home under the supervision of a few doctors who came from the SSKM Hospital, a premier state-run facility in Kolkata.

"Although Mukherjee was suffering from pain, he was very calm and composed. He was also very humble. We got the tests done and found, fortunately, that there was no internal injury. Later, he was taken to Kolkata that night," he said.

Even after he became the President five years later, Mukherjee didn't forget the doctor.

"In 2016, I went to invite him for a programme to observe the bicentenary of the birth of Madan Mohan Tarkalankar (educationist and Sanskrit scholar) at his ancestral home in Birbhum district during the Durga Puja.

"He immediately recalled my services and promised me that he would attend the programme. He kept his promise," the 80-year-old Mondal said.

(With PTI Inputs)

