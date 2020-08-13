Rajasthan reports 608 more COVID-19 cases

By ANI

JAIPUR: As many as 608 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Thursday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 56,708, the State Health Department said.

According to the official data, the state currently has 14,056 active cases and 41,819 recovered cases. A total of 833 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus tally touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged and 47,033 deaths.