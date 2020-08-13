STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior journalist in Jharkhand kills self allegedly under work pressure

The body of PTI's Bureau Manager in Jharkhand, PV Ramanujam, with his body was found hanging with fan in his office-cum-residence in Ranchi.

Published: 13th August 2020

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, senior journalist and Press Trust of India (PTI) Bureau Manager in Jharkhand, PV Ramanujam, allegedly died by suicide late in the night on Wednesday.

According to police, his body was found hanging from the fan in his office-cum-residence in Ranchi.

"As usual, he was working late in the night on Wednesday, and was found hanging in his office at around 7 am in the morning by his wife," said a police officer requesting anonymity.

He used to live with his wife P Shubhalakshami, while their only son is pursuing his Bachelor of Business Management degree in Bhubneshwar, he added.

The police officer said that according to friends and family members, Ramanujam had been stressed recently. He added that investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

