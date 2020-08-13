STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Zubeen Garg accosted, abused by six in Guwahati, FIR lodged

In an FIR, Garg alleged that he was accosted and abused by six unknown persons who had beer bottles in their hands.

Zubeen Garg

Singer Zubeen Garg (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has filed an FIR with the police in Guwahati alleging that he was accosted and abused by six unknown persons who had beer bottles in their hands.

In the FIR, he said that the incident had occurred near the Ganesh Mandir in Ganeshguri area at around 12:40 am on Thursday when he was on his way home from a studio along with his driver and two personal security officers provided by the state government.

The singer alleged that a vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 BY 0675, had overtaken his vehicle "surprisingly and shockingly".

"After coming out of the vehicle, they suddenly started abusing me verbally and hurled derogatory remarks at me…When I tried to defend, they got aggressive and used unparliamentary words," Garg alleged.

So far, no arrest has been made. Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told The New Indian Express that they were probing the case.

"He alleged in the FIR that six people had accosted him and abused him," Gupta said adding there was no physical assault on the singer and that an investigation was on.

48-year-old Garg is also a music director, composer, lyricist, film director, film producer, actor and philanthropist.

