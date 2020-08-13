Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares emotional tweet, asks nation to stand together for CBI enquiry

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday demanded an unbiased investigation into her brother's death case and said that she expects nothing but the truth to come out.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," Shweta tweeted and attached a video.

In the video, she can be seen holding a placard that reads #CBIForSSR

We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/5WgkaUQybJ — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 13, 2020

"I request everyone to stand together and demand CBI enquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant, otherwise, we will never find closure, you won't be able to live a peaceful life," she said in the video.

The economic offences watchdog had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after and an FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.