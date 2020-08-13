STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Time to do justice to farmers, they should not be deprived of central aid: Guv to Mamata

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said farmers should not be deprived of the central aid available under the scheme.

Published: 13th August 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Iterating that farmers in West Bengal have lost benefits of Rs 8,400 crore as the state did not implement the PM-Kisan scheme, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday asserted that it was "time to do justice" to them.

A senior TMC leader, however, took exception to the remark, and said the Mamata Banerjee government has introduced many pro-farmer schemes in the state over the past nine years.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar said farmers should not be deprived of the central aid available under the scheme.

"Farmers have lost 8,400 cr benefit due to failure @MamataOfficial by not forwarding details #PMKisan In my address to the assembly on Feb 07, 2020 benefit by govt.

To farmers was ONLY 620 cr.

Time to do justice to farmers.

They can't be deprived benefit available all over the country!" the governor wrote on his Twitter handle.

Reacting to Dhankhar's assertions, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said the governor should gain knowledge about the various schemes launched by the state government for farmers.

"The governor, before making any such comment, should find out about the pro-farmer schemes launched by the state government over the last nine years," Hakim said.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing displeasure over non- implementation of the Centre's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, calling it a "cruel joke" and "historic injustice" to the 70 lakh farmers of the state.

Farmers across the country have received about Rs 92,000 crore so far, and those in Bengal got nothing, he had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Kisan scheme West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp