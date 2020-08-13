STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among four states fined Rs 19.7 crore for sewage flow into river Ganga

The highest fine has been imposed on Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar as a total of 128 drains deposit untreated waste in the Ganges river in both the states.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Children jump into River Ganga to beat the scorching heat during a hot summer day in Prayagraj

Children jump into River Ganga to beat the scorching heat during a hot summer day in Prayagraj. (File Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has demanded Rs 19.7 crore as environmental compensation from four states for failing to stop untreated drains from flowing into the Ganga. The highest fine has been imposed on Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar as a total of 128 drains deposit untreated waste in the river in both the states.

The move comes following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in December 2019 directing the Board to calculate Environmental Compensation (EC) and raise demands with chief secretaries of Ganga states in case sewage treatment plant projects are not completed in drains or interim measures not adopted after November 1, 2019. In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, a total of 131 drains flow into the river dumping untreated waste.

Despite the NGT order, none of the states are yet to deposit the fine. UP has to deposit Rs18 crore and Bihar 1.2 crore as EC. The EC was calculated Rs 5 lakh/month/ drain for three months starting November, 2019 for UP, Uttarakhand and Bihar while for four months for West Bengal. Jharkhand has no drains with untreated sewage falling directly into the river.

In another order dated August 22, 2019, the NGT had said that timely completion of all projects relating to sewage treatment be ensured June 31, 2020 in respect of ongoing projects and by December 31, 2020 in respect of others failing which compensation has to be paid in terms of the said order, apart from action against the erring officers.

“Till then, to avoid untreated sewage being discharged directly into Ganga, interim remedial measures have to be adopted and for the default after November 1, 2019 compensation has to be deposited. The CPCB may make necessary calculations and raise demands with the chief secretaries ..,” said the green tribunal.

According to the CPCB, while calculating EC for the defaulting drains having the BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) less than 40mg/L were not considered for calculations because such drains do not need further treatment. BOD is a measure of the amount of oxygen required to remove waste organic matter from water.

