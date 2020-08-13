STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand to adopt NALSA norms for compensation to victims of sexual and other crimes

The government approved a proposal to hold a three-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly in Dehradun from Sept 23 to Sept 25.

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday decided to adopt the National Legal Services Authority guidelines for the payment of compensation to survivors of sexual and other offences against women.

The government also approved a proposal to hold a three-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly in Dehradun from Sept 23 to Sept 25, government spokesperson Madan Kaushik told reporters.

The decisions were taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, he said  The Cabinet gave its nod to a compensation scheme based on the NALSA gudelines meant for the victims of sexual and other crimes against women, he added.

Under the scheme approved by the state government, the compensation for gangrape victims will be from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh, for rape survivors Rs 4 to 7 lakh and acid attack victims Rs 7 lakh to 8 lakh, said Kaushik.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up Programme Implementation Units to implement the Jamrani and Song dam projects in the state and gave its consent for filling a total of 175 posts in the two PIUs through outsourcing, he said.

It also decided to hike the attendance and ministerial allowances given to retired judges of the Uttarakhand High Court from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

In yet another decision, the Cabinet approved a proposal to amend the HN Bahuguna Medical Education University Act to raise the retirement age for the varsity's vice-chancellor from 65 to 70 years.

