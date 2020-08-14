STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Altogether 224 inmates of Bihar jail test positive for COVID- 19

Reports of 182 had come out on Wednesday night, a day after 42 others were found infected. This has triggered panic at the jailed premises which is bursting at the seams.

Published: 14th August 2020 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By PTI

ARARIA (BIHAR): Altogether 224 inmates of overcrowded district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, sending the authorities into a tizzy, officials said on Friday.

According to Civil Surgeon, Araria, M P Singh, a total of 224 inmates have tested positive.

Reports of 182 had come out on Wednesday night, a day after 42 others were found infected.

This has triggered panic at the jailed premises which is bursting at the seams.

Jailor Pramod Das said, "the premises have a capacity of 600.

But, at present we are accommodating 706 prisoners.

Nearly a third of them have been infected with the coronavirus.

It is, indeed, a matter of concern.

Araria District Magistrate Prashanth Kumar C H said, "we are taking steps to decongest the jail premises.

Some of the male and female prisoners are being shifted to Purnea and Dalsinghsarai in Samastipur respectively.

"This would help in maintaining social distancing and prevention of further spread of the contagion".

Situated in the remote north-eastern corner of Bihar, Araria had till Thursday reported 1549 cases, including nine deaths.

The district also has a below average recovery rate with more than half (784) of the total number of cases being active.

Bihar's overall tally stands at 94,459, inclusive of 484 casualties.

The recovery rate is 66.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, state health department officials in Patna said, a close watch will be kept among the inmates "most of whom are understood to have undergone rapid antigen tests.

"Samples of those with any symptoms will be collected again for RT-PCR, findings of which would determine further medical intervention".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Araria district jail inmates COVID-19 positive Araria district
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp