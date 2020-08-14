STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Highly critical' COVID-19 patients to be treated at Goa Medical College and Hospital

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government on Friday announced the restructuring of its COVID-19 treatment facilities by offering three wards at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for "highly critical" patients.

The other two designated treatment facilities, ESI Hospital in Margao (South Goa) and Sub District Hospital in Ponda (North Goa), will treat asymptomatic patients or those with moderate symptoms, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Speaking to reporters, Rane also said that the first two COVID-19 patients who underwent plasma therapy have tested negative for the infection.

Goa has recorded 10,494 COVID-19 infections and 91 casualties till Thursday.

Nearly 96 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the state are asymptomatic, the minister said.

The state government has decided to provide three wards at the GMCH for the treatment of "highly critical" COVID-19 patients, he said.

Critical patients who are admitted at ESI Hospital will be shifted to the GMCH for treatment under supervision of experts, he said, adding that the arrangement will help in preventing fatalities.

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, it will now be mandatory for people to undergo antigen testing before being admitted to the GMCH for non-COVID-19 treatments, the minister said.

Rane also warned housing societies of stern action if they stigmatise infected persons who are placed under home quarantine.

 

