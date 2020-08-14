Jaish terrorists behind attack on J&K police personnel in Nowgam: IG on killing of two cops

By ANI

NOWGAM: Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police, Kashmir on Friday said that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is responsible for carrying out the attack on a police party in Nowgam in which two cops were killed.

"Two terrorists came and started firing on police personnel in which two cops were killed and one suffered injuries. We have cordoned off the whole area. Prima facie, it seems there is a hand of Jaish-e-Mohammad. We are identifying it," Kumar told reporters here.

"We received many inputs. We got an input that terrorists can strike in any area. Our police were on alert. One of the terrorists was hiding behind and started firing. We have identified him. He is from the JeM group. We will neutralise him soon. There was people's movement in the area. That's why police personnel could not fire as it would have resulted in civilian casualties," he said.

Two police personnel were killed and one other suffered injuries in the attack by terrorists near Nowgam bypass here on Friday ahead of the Independence Day.

The incident took place after terrorists started firing indiscriminately upon the police party on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces busted three hideouts of terrorists in Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Battalion of CRPF.