Lawyers term as 'unfortunate' Supreme Court holding Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt

Senior advocates Vikas Singh and Arvind Datar said those tweets could have been inappropriate but does not attract the charge of contempt of court.

Published: 14th August 2020 11:16 PM

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's Friday verdict holding Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary was termed as "unfortunate" by legal experts who said the activist-lawyer was only exercising his freedom of expression.

However, taking a different stand, senior advocate Ajit Sinha, said it was for the court to decide and there's no point making any comment on the verdict.

"It was Supreme Court's domain," he said.

Singh, former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA),said what the apex court ruled was not right.

"I do not approve what he said. It may be inappropriate, but it was a part of his free speech. It was not right what the court held today," he said.

Singh's view was shared by Datar, who termed the verdict as "unfortunate", and did not agree with the finding that what Bhushan had said amounted to 'contempt of court.

"It is unfortunate what the apex court decided today. Whatever he said was his freedom of expression and I do not think it amounts to contempt to court," Datar said.

