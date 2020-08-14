STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai cops launch probe in plaint over 'rumours' about late Sushant's ex-manager Disha's death

Her father had recently given a written complaint to the police, stating that "derogatory" posts and forwards were being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by the father of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, about the rumours allegedly being spread about his daughter's death, an official said on Friday.

Based on the complaint filed by Disha's father Satish Salian, the Malvani police has launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, the official said.

Disha had died on June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad.

An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide.

On June 14, Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai.

Her father had recently given a written complaint to the police, stating that "derogatory" posts and forwards were being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

In his complaint, he had also alleged that the "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth.

" Disha's father had also requested the police to take action against the people concerned for their "insensitive act" towards his family.

"The Malvani police, who are probing the case of Disha's death, have also started an inquiry into the complaint filed by her father.

Accordingly, statements of a few persons are being recorded in this connection," the police official said.

The police has made an appeal to the people to come forward with any evidence or information linked to the case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Police Sushant Singh Rajput death case Disha Salian death case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp