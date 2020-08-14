STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Highways Authority of India lists species 'not found here' for green nod

American Bullfrog of North America and a common wall lizard from Europe while none of them is found in India. 

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the draft Environment Impact Assessment published by the Ministry of Environment and Forest has come under fire from various quarters, the cavalier manner in which EIA reports are filed came to light during a recent meeting. The union road, transport and highways ministry filed an EIA report for a road project in Gujarat, listing a scorpion species of Mexico, American Bullfrog of North America and a common wall lizard from Europe while none of them is found in India. 

The matter came up before the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee at its meeting on July 29-30 while considering the construction of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway (109.019 km) in Gujarat under the Bharatmala Scheme of the National Highways Authority of India. “Lithobates catesbeianus is listed in the EIA, which in fact is an American BullFrog that is found in North America and invasive in many countries but not found in India. Similarly, Western Rat Snake Pantherophis obsoletus is found exclusively in North America,” the expert panel noted at the meeting, the minutes of which this newspaper has accessed. 

“Podarcis muralis (common wall lizard) is found in Europe and North America and not India. A scorpion species Typhlochactas mitchelli listed in (the) EIA is endemic to Mexico. Such poor quality work not only reflects poorly on (the) NABET Accreditation process but also on NHAI for appointing such poor quality consultants,” the committee said.

“It is one of the main reasons for delays in considering projects. In view of the above, EAC deferred the proposal for want of revised EIA/EMP report for portions related to biodiversity, ecology and checklist of fauna flora,” the panel added. The NHAI team received a dressing down from the panel for the faulty report and was asked to submit a reworked report. During the meeting, the committee noted that the NHAI consultant, M/s Enviro Infra Solutions Pvt. Ltd, did very poor quality studies on biodiversity and ecology and the checklists of fauna and flora were peppered with errors. 

The National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) is a constituent of the Quality Council of India. It provides accreditation to schools, training course providers and auditors. The EIA consultants, having NABET accreditation, are hired by project proponents for preparation of reports for environment clearance. The NHAI’s error-ridden report comes while a debate rages on the controversial draft EIA notification.

Many said the NHAI report was a classic example of how even the existing process was not taken seriously and bogus impact reports are submitted by project proponents while seeking environmental clearance.  The draft EIA 2020 has been severely criticized by several stakeholders, who have urged the ministry to scrap it as it dilutes the necessary checks and balances required to protect the environment. 

