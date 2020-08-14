STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Armed Forces deputy commandant kills self with service weapon in MP

Vijay Kumar Soni (59) was living alone in his official residence after his wife's death due to cancer five months ago and was unhappy with life.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

GUNA: A deputy commandant posted with the Special Armed Forces' (SAF) 26th battalion allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city on Friday, an official said.

Vijay Kumar Soni (59) was living alone in his official residence after his wife's death due to cancer five months ago and was unhappy with life, Guna district's superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Soni came out of his house in the morning and sat near the gate, before allegedly pulling out his service revolver and shooting himself in the head, the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that Soni was suffering from depression, the SP said, adding that the deceased's son lives in Rajasthan and his daughter is based in Bengaluru.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the official said.

 (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
