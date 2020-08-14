STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three UP govt teachers with fake degrees dismissed from service

So far, 58 teachers have been dismissed from services in the district and an investigation is underway against 29 teachers for using fake degrees

Published: 14th August 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Three government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were dismissed from services on Friday for allegedly using fake degrees to get the job, an official of the education department said.

They have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Madan Chandra and Grijesh Pati Tripathi, Basic Siksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh told reporters here.

Yadav was teaching at the Belghat primary school.

"A man complained that he used a fake identity to get the job, following which an investigation started," the basic siksha adhikari said.

It was found that Sunil Yadav is a resident of Bihar but in documents he had mentioned Gorakhpur's Kahjni his home town, he said.

Chandra was appointed on February 6, 2010, as an assistant teacher at the Etauva primary school at Brahampur block, while Tripathi was an assistant teacher at the Bankat Primary school at Belghat block since May 8, 2000.

So far, 58 teachers have been dismissed from services in the district and an investigation is underway against 29 teachers for using fake degrees, the basic siksha adhikari said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fake degrees Gorakhpur UP government teachers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp