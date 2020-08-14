STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP MLA, wanted in extortion and land grabbing case, detained in MP

Vijay Mishra, the Nishad Party MLA from the Gyanpur seat, was detained at the Tanodia police post near on a request from UPs Bhadohi district police

Published: 14th August 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mishra, the Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat of UP (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday detained an Uttar Pradesh MLA who is wanted for extortion and grabbing the house of a close relative in native Bhadohi district.

Vijay Mishra, the Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur seat of UP's Bhadohi district was detained at Tanodiya police outpost of Agar-Malwa district in MP while he was returning to UP with three aides in an Innova car, after offering prayers at Mahakal temple in adjoining Ujjain.

According to Agar-Malwa SP Rakesh Sagar, the UP Police had e-mailed to DIG-Indore about a case of extortion and house grabbing having been registered against the MLA in UP's Bhadohi district recently in which he is to be arrested.

Subsequently, based on the info given by UP Police, Mishra was stopped at Tanodiya outpost and questioned. Later the UP Police was informed about it. "The UP cops are on way to Agar-Malwa along with the case diary for further action," the SP Agar Malwa said.

Mishra, who is accused in over 70 criminal cases in UP was booked along with MLC wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra at Gopiganj police station in the native Bhadohi district of UP five days back in the house grabbing and extortion case lodged by a close relative.

Earlier, last month he was also booked under the Goonda Act for threatening a man who was allotted toll plaza collection contract in Bhadohi district.

Two days back Mishra had alleged threat to life as he was a Brahmin politician. He had alleged that he was being framed up in false cases due to vested political interests, who wanted to prevent a local candidate from contesting the Bhadohi Zila Panchayat polls and instead wanted to get some mafia from neighbouring Varanasi or Chandauli elected to the post.

Importantly, Mishra's MLC wife Ramlali Mishra (who is co-accused in house grabbing and extortion case) had mysteriously disappeared on Thursday, after which a complaint was lodged at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj (Allahabad) by her official gunner.

Interestingly, Mishra's detention happened two months after his aide Dilip Mishra was arrested by Allahabad Crime Branch. It was possibly questioning of Dilip Mishra that led the UP cops to a wanted criminal Rakesh alias Hanuman Pandey (accused in 2005 UP BJP MLA murder case) who was gunned down recently in Lucknow by UP STF.

According to informed sources, Vijay Mishra's movement in MP's Indore-Ujjain region isn't at all surprising, particularly as in 2018 MP Assembly polls, he had campaigned for BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's BJP candidate son Akash Vijayvargiya in Indore III seat. Akash had won from the seat and Mishra is believed to have played a key role in influencing Eastern UP origin voters living in Indore in Junior Vijayvargiya's favour.

Importantly, a month back UP's most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested just after he offered prayers at the Mahakal Temple in MP's Ujjain on July 9.  Dubey, however, was eliminated by UP STF cops the next morning on the outskirts of Kanpur after he reportedly tried to escape from custody.

