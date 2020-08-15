STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amend Press Council Act to curb 'toxic TV debates', says PCI chairman

The issue has gained currency after Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died hours after he participated in a live TV debate two days back.

Published: 15th August 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Press freedom, press

Representational Image. ( Express Illustrations )

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Press Council Act, 1978, should be repealed and a new Act should be brought covering all forms of media, including the electronic and digital media, Press Council of India chairperson Justice C K Prasad (Retd) said.

Currently, the PCI’s scope is limited to the print media.

“I am in favour of a fresh enactment covering every kind of media. They should repeal the Press Council Act and come out with a fresh Act which covers electronic and digital media also. There has to be representation of experts from electronic and digital too,” said Justice Prasad, a former Supreme Court judge.

Of late there has been a debate over what has been called “toxic TV debates”. The issue has gained currency after Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died hours after he participated in a live TV debate two days back.

While Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill has written to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar, appealing to restore “civility” through a code of conduct, many others have also raised concerns over the nature and standard of TV debates.

The PCI chief said there was a need for an independent body to oversee the functioning of the electronic media, advise them and entertain complaints if any.

“It should not be like wrestling or boxing. We get very little substance or statistics. The current debate is ‘haa haa kar and jai jai kar.’ It must stop. Raising your voice does not make one firm in a debate. It is a weakness,” Justice Prasad said.

Stressing that self-regulation was a “catchy” phrase, he said the PCI received more complaints relating to TV debates as compared to complaints against the print media.

But, the council was helpless and can’t act on the complaints as it was beyond its current ambit.

The complaints were on the way debates were conducted around the Tablighi Jamaat event in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Justice Prasad said.

“I am not in favour of converting the present council into a media council. Currently, there are experts from the print media alone. There have been demands for the PCI be converted into a media council. Unless there is a statutory body, people do not have confidence, it should be insulated from government interference,” he added.

Constituted in 1966 as an autonomous, statutory, quasi-judicial body, the PCI’s overall responsibilities include newspapers maintaining their independence, building a code for newspapers and journalists “in accordance with high professional standards” and ensuring on the part of newspapers and journalists the maintenance of high standards of “public taste”, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice C K Prasad Press Council Act Rajiv Tyagi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp