Amit Shah unfurls tricolour at home after recovering from COVID-19

The home minister said on the occasion of Independence Day, he bows before those who contributed to the country's freedom with their valour and sacrifice.

Published: 15th August 2020 03:15 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Independence Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Independence Day(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday and said the dream of the freedom fighters of an independent, strong and self-sufficient India has been realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After unfurling the national flag at his residence here, Shah said on one hand, the Modi government has provided the poor and deprived sections of the society with housing, power and health insurance, while on the other hand, India has emerged as a powerful nation.

"Today we are very proud that the independent, strong and self-sufficient India our freedom fighters dreamt of, has been realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a tweet.

The home minister said on the occasion of Independence Day, he bows before those who contributed to the country's freedom with their valour and sacrifice.

He also paid respects to those brave men and women, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of India's unity, integrity and security.

"On this Independence Day, come, let us pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and contribute to India achieving newer feats by adopting as much 'Make in India' products. Happy Independence Day," he said.

On Friday, Shah was released from a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. Currently, he is in home isolation.

