CRPF assistant commandant Naresh Kumar gets Police Medal seventh time in four years

Published: 15th August 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Naresh Kumar had last won gallantry medal on Republic Day for leading the team that killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at Srinagar’s Chattabal area. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CRPF Assistant Commandant Naresh Kumar, one of the 926 police personnel who were awarded this year’s Police Medal by the President, won the award for the seventh time within a span of four years. 

Kumar has been at the forefront of fighting terrorism in Kashmir, leading the CRPF’s Quick Action Team (QAT) in Srinagar. The CRPF QAT, which is taking on Pakistan sponsored terrorists, has won more than 15 gallantry medals so far. 

Other awardees of the medal include DIG Atul Kumar Goel who caught DSP Davinder Singh while he was travelling with terrorists in Kashmir, and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Delhi Police Special Cell who died in the Batla House encounter in 2008.

Former CRPF IG deployed in Srinagar, Ravideep Singh Sahi and the present Valley QAT commander, Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh and his teammate constable Devsant Kumar have also been awarded Police Medals for Gallantry, for leading a brave operation where two militants were neutralised by the security forces.

Out of the 55 gallantry medals awarded to CRPF, 41, or almost 57% of the total gallantry medals, were awarded for operations in J&K while 14 relate to the operations against Maoists in Chhattisgarh. No one was given the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) this time.  Besides gallantry medals, the 926 awards also included medals for distinguished service and meritorious service medals. 

Overall, the CRPF won the second highest number,  55, of gallantry medals. The police force that won most gallantry medals was the Jammu and Kashmir Police (81). With 23 gallantry medals, Uttar Pradesh Police came third. A total of 215 medals for gallantry medal, 80 for distinguished service and 631 for meritorious service were awarded.

As for the armed forces, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in J&K. Wing Commander Vishak Nair was awarded the Shaurya Chakra.  Those from the Army who have been awarded Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.   

Ops in Kashmir, Chhattisgarh win most awards

