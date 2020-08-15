STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I-Day: CISF men who saved lives in CGO Delhi, ONGC Mumbai blaze awarded Shaurya Chakras

As the three men of the fire wing of the force went looking for the source of gas leakage, a blast took place leading to their death, officials said.

Published: 15th August 2020

Shaurya Chakra

Shaurya Chakra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who laid down their lives while saving people from a fire in Delhi's CGO complex and another at ONGC Mumbai have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra on the eve of the Independence Day on Friday.

The medal is the third highest peacetime gallantry medal awarded by the government.

The awardees, as per officials, include Sub Inspector Mahaveer Prasad Godara, Head Constable Eranna Nayaka and Constables Mahendra Kumar Paswan and Satish Prasad Kushwaha.

Godara made the supreme sacrifice on March 6 last year while he was evacuating people and looking for survivors after a blaze engulfed the 5th floor office of the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry located in the Pt Deen Dayal Antyodaya building of the CGO's complex in Delhi.

A raging fire was similarly reported on September 3 last year at the Uran plant of the ONGC in Mumbai.

As the three men of the fire wing of the force went looking for the source of gas leakage, a blast took place leading to their death, officials said.

This is possibly the first time that the CISF fire wing has been given a military medal for bravery.

The CISF, about 1.62 lakh personnel strong, is the national civil aviation security and it also provides armed security and anti-fore cover to vital installations in the government and private domain.

