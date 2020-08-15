Jharkhand domicile policy will be reviewed: CM Hemant Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to review existing ‘Sthaniya Niti’ (Domicile Policy) of the previous BJP Government which laid out criteria for identifying original residents of the state.

Soren said that his government has decided to review the policy thoroughly, so that changes required could be made to it.

“Time and again, questions have been raised on the domicile policy due to which people also took to the streets against it,” he said, adding that changes will be made only after taking all aspects into consideration.

Notably, the domicile policy has always been a contentious issue for the state ever since its creation in 2000. As per the provisions in the Domicile Policy announced by the erstwhile Raghubar Das-led BJP government in 2016, people living in Jharkhand since or before 1985 will be considered as local inhabitants.

BJP leaders want the government to clear its stand whether it want 1932 land records as the basis of it or not.

“This is just eyewash as Jharkhand PSC results were declared recently on the basis of the existing domicile policy only. If they are really opposed to it, they should not have declared the results,” said BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi.