STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Khandu urges people of Arunachal to adapt to 'new normal' to defeat COVID-19

The public was not allowed at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar and the programme was held with only a few government officials, journalists and security personnel.

Published: 15th August 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday exhorted the people to adapt to the 'new normal' to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the northeastern state.

Khandu, while unfurling the Tri-colour at the Indira Gandhi Park here on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, said people must adhere to safety measures like hand sanitisation, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to defeat COVID-19.

The public was not allowed in the venue and the programme was held with only a few government officials, journalists and security personnel.

Also, no march past or cultural programmes were organised.

Khandu said the state government has been able to control the spread of the infection with the support of various stakeholders including frontline workers.

He said the imposition of the nationwide lockdown on March 24 gave the state government time to prepare for combating the disease.

The Arunachal Pradesh government utilised the lockdown time to strengthen the health infrastructure in the state, Khandu said.

"We notified 32 district COVID-19 health centres with 326 beds, 66 COVID-19 care centres with 2,497 beds, 383 quarantine facilities with 13,411 beds and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun and North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) at Pasighat in East Siang district," he said.

Khandu said the state government created ICUs in the district hospitals, besides deploying specialised doctors and ventilators in those establishments.

It also took a major decision of converting the MLA apartments here into a COVID-19 hospital.

Aggressive testing of samples, tracing of contacts and treating of COVID-19 patients was an effective strategy to contain the spread of the disease in the state, the chief minister said.

One RT-PCR laboratory has been established in Naharlagun and another is being set up in Pasighat.

Also, TrueNat and rapid antigen test kits have been dispatched to all the districts, he said.

"As a result of this, Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the Northeast. It ranks among the top six states in the country in terms of tests per million population," Khandu said.

He said the state government will upgrade 17 district hospitals for Rs 350 crore and tenders will be floated soon.

"We have also started the process of equipping our 24 district hospitals with best-possible equipment and three state-of-art ambulances each. Several ambulances have already been pressed into service in some districts."

"Around 100 specialised doctors, 60 medical officers and more than 400 nurses are being recruited. We are confident that by next Independence Day, we will have a better health infrastructure," Khandu said.

He said the state is geared up to take benefit of the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

"Our measures for economic revival will be focussed on agriculture and allied activities including food processing, use of local labour and skills, promoting local manufacturing, supporting entrepreneurs through various banks and gradually reducing our dependence on other states for various requirements," Khandu added.

Arunachal Pradesh has so far reported 2,607 COVID-19 cases, including five fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pema Khandu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp