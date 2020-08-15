Kolkata diary

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Travel agents write to govt for flight resumption

Two travel agents’ associations have written to the state government requesting it to resume flights between Kolkata and six cities with a high number of Covid-19 cases as wells as repatriation flights. The flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad have been suspended since July 6 following a request from the state government. It was initially extended till July 31 and then subsequently to August 15. The restriction was further extended till August 31. In the letter, the associations also recommended several safety measures

Online verification for engineering admissions

Students taking admissions in aspiring to take engineering this year will not have to get their certificates and testimonials verified physically before admission as the state JEE board will conduct the process online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials said that they have made special arrangements this year so candidates can complete the admission process without exposing themselves to any health hazard. The candidates will have to upload documents like their mark sheets on the counselling portal developed by during registration. The documents will be verified by the virtual reporting centres. On August 7, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had declared the WBJEE 2020 results. This year, 73,119 students appeared for the exam out of which 72,298 were ranked.

Bengal to begin plasma therapy for Covid patients

The West Bengal government has decided to start plasma therapy for a select group of Covid-19 patients as an alternative treatment at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the healthcare unit which is now a dedicated Covid treatment centre. Immunohaematology experts will join a team of doctors engaged in treating infected patients and decide on candidates for plasma therapy depending on their degree of infection and immunity status. As part of the therapy, a patient will get 200ml of plasma.

No charges for applying to govt colleges, universities

The state-run universities and colleges across West Bengal cannot charge for application forms and prospectuses from undergraduate aspirants, the Higher Education Department announced. Saying applicants cannot be charged for scanning or uploading documents for online admission to undergraduate courses, the department has advised colleges to develop scanning and uploading facilities. The department also said candidates cannot be charged for applying to multiple colleges

Pranab Mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com