STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The restriction was further extended till August 31. In the letter, the associations also recommended several safety measures

Published: 15th August 2020 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Travel agents write to govt for flight resumption
Two travel agents’ associations have written to the state government requesting it to resume flights between Kolkata and six cities with a high number of Covid-19 cases as wells as repatriation flights. The flights to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad have been suspended since July 6 following a request from the state government. It was initially extended till July 31 and then subsequently to August 15. The restriction was further extended till August 31. In the letter, the associations also recommended several safety measures

Online verification for engineering admissions 
Students taking admissions in aspiring to take engineering this year will not have to get their certificates and testimonials verified physically before admission as the state JEE board will conduct the process online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials said that they have made special arrangements this year so candidates can complete the admission process without exposing themselves to any health hazard. The candidates will have to upload documents like their mark sheets on the counselling portal developed by during registration. The documents will be verified by the virtual reporting centres.  On August 7, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had declared the WBJEE 2020 results. This year, 73,119 students appeared for the exam out of which 72,298 were ranked.

Bengal to begin plasma therapy for Covid patients 
The West Bengal government has decided to start plasma therapy for a select group of Covid-19 patients as an alternative treatment at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the healthcare unit which is now a dedicated Covid treatment centre. Immunohaematology experts will join a team of doctors engaged in treating infected patients and decide on candidates for plasma therapy depending on their degree of infection and immunity status. As part of the therapy, a patient will get 200ml of plasma.

No charges for applying to govt colleges, universities
The state-run universities and colleges across West Bengal cannot charge for application forms and prospectuses from undergraduate aspirants, the Higher Education Department announced. Saying applicants cannot be charged for scanning or uploading documents for online admission to undergraduate courses, the department has advised colleges to develop scanning and uploading facilities. The department also said candidates cannot be charged for applying to multiple colleges

Pranab Mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp