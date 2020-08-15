Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry official who led coronavirus briefings, tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who was for long the face of the Centre’s COVID-19 communication, has tested positive for the infectious SARS CoV-2.

A 1996-batch IAS from Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal announced on Twitter on Friday evening, “Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self-monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by the Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon.”

The 48-year-old bureaucrat, who is in charge of the health division in the ministry had come into limelight for briefing the press every day during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the country.