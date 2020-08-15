STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lav Agarwal, Health Ministry official who led coronavirus briefings, tests positive for COVID-19

The 48-year-old bureaucrat, who is in charge of the health division in the ministry had come to the limelight for briefing the press every day during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the country.

Published: 15th August 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Central team member and Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal before attending a meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the Bihar state in Patna

Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal, seen before attending a COVID-19 meeting. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who was for long the face of the Centre’s COVID-19 communication, has tested positive for the infectious SARS CoV-2.

A 1996-batch IAS from Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal announced on Twitter on Friday evening, “Dear All, Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self-monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by the Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon.”

The 48-year-old bureaucrat, who is in charge of the health division in the ministry had come into limelight for briefing the press every day during the COVID-19 lockdown period in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lav Agarwal COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp