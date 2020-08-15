STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP government to develop Ram Van Gaman Path, Ramayan Circuit: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Ram Van Gaman Path project seeks to retrace the route believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to the exile.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays floral tribute to the martyrs on 74th Independence Day at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal Saturday Aug 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government will develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayan Circuit in the state to boost tourism.

He was speaking at the state-level Independence Day function after unfurling the national flag at the Motilal Nehru Stadium here.

"We will develop Ram Gaman Path, Ramayan Circuit, Amarkantak Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, Maa Narmada Parikrama, etc, so that tourism activities can be developed in the state. This will also generate employment," Chouhan said.

The Ram Van Gaman Path project seeks to retrace the route believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to the exile.

It is proposed to be constructed from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak.

"River Narmada is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. Narmada Expressway will be developed in the areas along this river. Industrial clusters will also be developed along the route to make the state prosperous," he added.

Along with that Chambal Progress Way would also be developed, the chief minister said.

Chouhan also announced that the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana, started about three years back in some cities to provide affordable food to the poor, would be launched in the districts across the state.

This scheme, named after BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay was started in a couple cities of the state, under which food is provided to the poor at Rs five.

Chouhan also announced that vocational training would be provided to the students from Class six in some select schools.

Stating that the government works will be launched with the 'Kanya Puja' to honour girls, the chief minister said that the Ladli Laxmi Yojana would be re-launched.

Chouhan said water tap connections will be provided to one crore households by 2023 and a single portal to address citizens' grievances will be put in place.

He also said that the state is also going to launch 'Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh' campaign and a roadmap is being prepared to achieve this target.

Earlier, Chouhan unveiled the statue of Bharat Mata at Shourya Smarak, a war museum and memorial.

Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations were held in Indore amid preventive measures for COVID-19.

The main function in the city was held at the district administration office, where Collector Manish Singh hoisted the national flag.

According to the official information, the coronavirus infection count in Indore has gone up to 9,590.

Of these, 342 patients died during treatment, while 6,246 people have recovered.

