Over 57000 COVID-19 patients discharged in a day, recovery rate at 71.61%: Health Ministry

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 recovered persons in India went past 18 lakh on Saturday after 57,381 patients were discharged in 24 hours.

The present recovery rate stands at 71.61 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data.

Over 8,68,679 COVID-19 tests conducted in 24 hours took the cumulative tests done till Friday to more than 2.85 crore, the ministry said.

Twelve states and union territories have reported their recovery rates above the national average. In 30 states and UTs the COVID-19 recovery rate is more than 50 per cent, it highlighted.

Delhi has the highest recovery rate of 89.87 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu at 81.62 per cent, Gujarat 77.53 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 74.70 per cent, West Bengal 73.25 per cent, Rajasthan 72.84 per cent, Telangana 72.72 per cent and Odisha 71.98 per cent.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the total number of recoveries have surged to 18,08,936.

"The gap between the number of recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (11,40,716 today). This is a result of coordinated efforts of the Centre, state and UTs which has led to a continuous increase in average daily recoveries," the ministry said.

There are 6,68,220 active COVID-19 cases, the actual caseload of the country, which is 26.45 per cent of the total cases.

Focus on effective treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management, it said.

"This has ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94 per cent," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 25,26,192 on Saturday with a spike of 65,002 cases, while the death-toll climbed to 49,036 with 996 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed.

(With PTI inputs)