STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Panel formed to reconsider minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

In June this year, the Centre had formed a 10-member task force to recommend, among other things, whether the legal age of marriage for women could be changed from 18 years.

Published: 15th August 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is reconsidering the minimum age of marriage for girls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day speech on Saturday.

“We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of girls. The Centre will take a decision on the same after the committee submits its report," Modi said in his address to the nation on its 74th Independence Day.

Currently, the legal age of marriage for girls in India is 18.

In June this year, the Centre had formed a 10-member task force under politician Jaya Jaitley, to recommend, among other things, whether the legal age of marriage for women could be changed from 18 years.

The other members in the panel include Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, secretaries of higher education, school education, health, women and child development, legislative department apart from academicians Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamat and Dipti Shah.

The constitution of the task force by the Union Women and Child Development ministry followed an announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in February.

“Women’s age of marriage was increased from fifteen years to eighteen years in 1978, by amending erstwhile Sharda Act of 1929. As India progresses further, opportunities open up for women to pursue higher education and careers,” she had said.

“There are imperatives of lowering MMR as well as improvement of nutrition levels. Entire issue about the age of a girl entering motherhood needs to be seen in this light. I propose to appoint a task force that will present its recommendations in six months’ time.”

“I am sure recommendations of the Task Force based on imperatives of lowering MMR, improvement of nutritional levels & increasing higher education opportunities, will greatly help in policy-making for the overall well-being of young girls,” Union WCD minister Smriti Irani had tweeted on June 4 after her ministry notified the task force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
minimum age of marriage for girls marriable age Sharda Act PM Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp