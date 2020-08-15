STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribe Vikram Joshi murder case: Ghaziabad cops file charge sheet against 10 suspects

According to Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, the district police completed the process of filing the charge sheet in the case within three weeks of the incident.

Slain Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi

Slain Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi (File photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Ghaziabad police on Friday filed a charge sheet in the murder of journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot dead last month. The police claim to have gathered evidence against the 10 suspects already arrested in the case.

The assailants were booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (a criminal act committed by several persons for a common objective) and 506 (criminal intimidation) along with the Gangster Act.

Joshi had received a bullet to his head on July 20 and died during treatment.

According to Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, the district police completed the process of filing the charge sheet in the case within three weeks of the incident.

Joshi (35) was attacked by hooligans while returning with his daughter from his sister’s place on the night of July 20.

The attack was a fallout of a complaint lodged by Joshi at Vijay Nagar police station on July 16 against some persons who were harassing his niece. The victim had even confronted the miscreants personally.

The attack was partially captured on CCTV. Local sources said Joshi was riding a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him.

The attackers were seen dragging Joshi towards a car and hitting him before running away.

The footage showed Joshi lying on the road and his daughter rushing towards him, screaming for help. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for Joshi’s family.

Caught on camera

The attack was partially captured on CCTV. Vikram Joshi was riding a motorcycle with his two daughters on the night of July 20 when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him.

They dragged Joshi towards a car and hit him before running away.

