Uttarakhand CM hoists national flag in Gairsain Assembly, announces infrastructure projects

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at legislative assembly building in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand announced in March this year. The CM also inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 76.67 Crore.

This is the first ever instance any CM has hoisted the national flag on Independence Day.

"This is the beginning of the new era in Uttarakhand. People dreamt of Gairsain as capital and we are committed to realizing that dream," said the CM after hoisting the national flag.

Experts said this was a symbolic move to assure the people that the future of the summer capital is taken seriously by the BJP government.

Jay Singh Rawat, an independent political commentator from Dehradun said, "This day definitely marks a shift in Uttarakhand.

The shift is political as well as personal for people. Now the BJP has the leverage to go to the people and assert that the party did what Congress could not so in the last two decades."

On the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR) in Delhi, Uttarakhand state government will be building the 'State Capital Region' (SCR) around the summer capital.

The detailed project report (DPR) to building SCR is being prepared with the proposal of world-class health facilities, schools, and universities, the CM added.

The town of Gairsain is located 250 kilometers from Dehradun at an elevation of 5,410 feet, spanning around 7.53 square kilometers with a population of around 12,000.

Due to the rugged and hilly terrain of the area, the creation of facilities and infrastructure for health, education, roads, transport that match the stature of that of the capital's will be a challenge, said residents of the hill state.

National Highway 109 connects the scenic hill town with cities of Haldwani, Ramnagar, Ranikhet, Dwarahat, and Karnprayag.

No railways or airport is available in the town. However, plans to build an airstrip were announced by the then CM Vijay Bahuguna in the year 2012.

At present, the town has four government schools including two primary schools and three hospitals.