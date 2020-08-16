STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

27-year-old man kills pregnant live-in partner, surrenders before police in Pune

Sub-inspector Shubhangi Kute, said it has come to light that the deceased and the accused were in a relationship for last four to five months, during which, the woman became pregnant.

Published: 16th August 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his pregnant live-in partner after a quarrel and then surrendered before police in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Karegaon village under Ranjangaon MIDC police station limits.

The man later went to the police station and confessed that he killed his 24-year-old live-in partner, as per the complaint registered by Ranjangaon police.

"He came to the police station and demanded a piece of paper and a pen. He wrote that he is a patient of depression and killed his pregnant live-in partner by strangulating her and sought that he be executed," police naik P N Sutar said.

The man then handed over keys of the house where he lived with the woman, he said.

"After reaching the house and opening its door, we found the women lying dead on the floor," he added.

Sub-inspector Shubhangi Kute, who is investigating the case, said it has come to light that the deceased and the accused were in a relationship for last four to five months and she became pregnant during this period.

"Since both of them did not have money to go for abortion, they often used to fight. They had an argument on Friday afternoon and in a fit of rage, the man strangulated her to death, locked the door from outside and surrendered before police," she said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pune crime Pune murder
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp