Almost 450 fresh COVID-19 cases take Jammu and Kashmir's tally to 28,470; death toll rises to 542

Officials said there are now 6,985 active cases in the Union Territory, while 20,943 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Published: 16th August 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 07:40 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 449 new instances of the coronavirus infection, taking the total number cases reported in the Union Territory to 28,470 on Sunday, while 15 COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, officials said.

According to them all the 15 deaths were from the Kashmir Valley.

With this, the death toll in the Union Territory has risen to 542, of which 501 were from the Valley and 41 from the Jammu region, they said.

Among the 449 new COVID-19 cases, 100 were from Jammu region and 349 from the Valley, they said.

The cases detected on Sunday included 76 people who had returned to the Union Territory recently.

Officials said there are now 6,985 active cases in the Union Territory, while 20,943 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest 129 new cases followed by 58 in Jammu district, they said.

