STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam's COVID-19 tally tops 75,000 with 1,057 fresh cases; death toll climbs to 182

The recovery rate in Assam is 70.50 per cent, while the doubling rate has come down to 15.2 days, the officials said.

Published: 16th August 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Assam now has 22,087 active COVID-19 cases. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 75,000-mark with 1,057 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 182 as eight more people succumbed to the virus, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state's coronavirus caseload stood at 75,558, while 53,286 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

Assam now has 22,087 active COVID-19 cases, the minister said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"Our positivity rate continues to be low at 5.08 per cent, which gives us confidence," he said.

The fresh case count of Saturday was the lowest single-day spike in August, a month in which less than 2,000 infections were reported only on three occasions, officials said.

​CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The biggest one-day jump of 4,593 positive cases was recorded on August 12.

Altogether 17,05,526 samples have been tested so far in the state, with 49,734 tests conducted per million.

"Our total number of recovered patients is more than double of the active patients," Sarma said.

The recovery rate in Assam is 70.50 per cent, while the doubling rate has come down to 15.2 days, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 246 people have donated their plasma thus far in five medical colleges and hospitals, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

ALSO WATCH:

Eighteen people have contacted from outside the state to donate plasma, it said.

Sarma, who is also the education minister, added that the state government will take a final decision on reopening educational institutions after August 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp