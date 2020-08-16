STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal Minister Amit Mitra​ asks PM Narendra Modi to 'educate' him on RSS' role in freedom struggle

Bengal Minister Amit Mitra on Saturday sought to know from PM Narendra Modi the role of RSS in the freedom struggle.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Saturday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the role of RSS in the freedom struggle.

Referring to PM's glowing tribute to freedom fighters in his Independence Day address from Red Fort, the senior Trinamool Congress leader said in a tweet that he was touched by Modi's praise for freedom fighters.

He, however, also urged the Prime Minister to shed more light on the role of RSS in the freedom struggle.

"@narendramodi praised freedom fighters. Touched. But PM, RSS Pracharak since 1972, please educate us on RSS role in the freedom struggle," Mitra tweeted.

He further urged Modi to know "the truth behind Sangh Parivar's" role in the fight against the British.

"My father was condemned to death by the British, (later) commuted to life imprisonment. We, children of freedom fighters, have the right to know the truth of Sangh Parivar," Mitra further tweeted.

