Lies will ensure China keeps our land: Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe at PM Modi over Galwan Valley

The Congress leader has been repeatedly levelling allegations against the Prime Minister on the India-China standoff and said PM's 'cowardice' allowed China to take our land.

Published: 16th August 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Since the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has been on a continuous attack mode, questioning the Centre on various issues including China, economy and handling on coronavirus in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, yet again, on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allowed China to take Indian land and said the Prime Minister lied about the Eastern Ladakh stand-off to the people of India.

The former Congress President wrote on Twitter, "Everybody believes in the capability and valour of the Indian army. Except the PM: Whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure they keep it."

​Earlier on July 27, the former Congress President had claimed that China has occupied Indian land, and hinted that the government is hiding the truth.

In the month of July, Rahul Gandhi made multiple scathing attacks on Modi and the Centre through a series of short videos he released on social media.

In her Independence Day message, Congress president Sonia Gandhi alleged that "the present government, it seems, is standing contrary to the democratic system, constitutional values and established traditions. These are also testing times for Indian democracy".

(Inputs from ANI)

