STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On Vajpayee's second death anniversary, President Kovind, PM Modi pay their respects 

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.

Modi said India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards the nation's progress.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi tweeted.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018.

A statesman and saffron stalwart, he was fondly remembered by other senior BJP leaders.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the country for the first time saw "good governance" being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee.

The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, Shah added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee's tremendous contribution towards pubic life and India's development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Venkaiah Naidu Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp