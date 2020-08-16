Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kamalkote sector

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kamalkote sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

From 10:45 to 11:45 am, ceasefire violation was reported from Lowergrah and Upergrah posts of Kamalkote Sector in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the officials said.

Pakistani troops fired from small weapons, they said.

Further details are awaited.