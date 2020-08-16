Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, says hospital; 'condition stable' shares son Abhijit

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Sunday and he continued to be on ventilator support, doctors attending to him said.

They said his vital and clinical parameters are stable.

The doctors at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment said the health of the former president is being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Meanwhile, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said he visited the hospital on Saturday and his father "is much better and stable than the preceding days".

He said that the vital parameters of the former President, who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot on August 10, following which his health status had worsened, are stable and he is responding to the treatment.

"Yesterday, I had visited my Father In Hospital. With God's grace & all your good wishes, he is much better & stable than D preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable & he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You," Abhijit tweeted.

Thank You — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 16, 2020

On August 10, the former President had also informed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.

