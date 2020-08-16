STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways raise profit getting rid of scraps in Chhattisgarh amid sharp decline in revenue

According to the principal chief materials manager PKB Meshram, all the sales were conducted online through the e-Auction module of Integrated Railway e-Procurement Systems.

Published: 16th August 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

The scraps that were auctioned off. (Photo| EPS)

The scraps that were auctioned off. (Photo| EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Owing to the coronavirus induced lockdown that brought everything to a halt, the South-East Central Railways (SECR) covering the Chhattisgarh region and extending up to Nagpur, has earned revenue profit from unconventional source comprised of scrap materials.

The nation’s most money-spinning railways zone SECR suffered a monthly loss of over Rs 100 crore from April to June with the cancellation of all regular passenger trains during the nationwide lockdown even as the receipts from the freight loading continues to move at a sluggish pace.

“SECR has augmented the earning by Rs 34 crore through the disposal of various scrap materials during the lockdown period. The majority of the scraps were heavy redundant lines and sidings which were not operational and lying abandoned. We have set the target to use the existing situation in turning the Zone comprising of three divisions of Bilaspur, Raipur and Nagpur as scrap free”, said Saket Ranjan, chief public relations officer (SECR).

Besides raising the earning through the disposal of all scraps that included old wheels, discarded rails, axles, parts of wagons-coaches among other objects, the move will equally help in paving the way for a cleaner and greener environment by recycling such discarded stock materials, the SECR officials opined.

According to the principal chief materials manager (SECR) PKB Meshram, all the sales were conducted online through the e-Auction module of Integrated Railway e-Procurement Systems (IREPS).

“The e-auction remains a continuous process where the scrap purchasers participated from across the country without any human interface," he added.      

The earnings of railways been badly affected in the SECR due to sub-optimal utilisation of passenger and freight trains services. The railway officials feared that the zone likely to face the worst operating profit during the current fiscal year owing to the lockdown and Covid-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Railways Coronavirus India under lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp