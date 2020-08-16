Russia got COVID-19 vaccine while India got Bhabhiji Papad: Shiv Sena mocks BJP-led Centre

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has praised Russia for developing the first vaccine against COVID-19, while it criticised the BJP-led government and its ministers for promoting Bhabhiji Papad to cure infected patients.

Shiv Sena MP and executive editor of party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut in his weekly column, said that the India needs a strong governance like Russia that has shown the world what is leadership meant for.

"Russia is the first country to develop a vaccine against coronavirus. But many developed countries including USA are not giving credit and raisingissues over the same. If this vaccine was developed there, then would the WHO raise suspicions the same way it is doing now," asked Raut adding that India would have been more self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) by developing the first vaccine.

Raut said that despite many BJP ministers falling ill to COVID-19, party leaders are still promoting unscientific approach to the matter. "AYUSH minister Shreepad Naik was promoting various Ayurvedic medicine under the scheme to fight against COVID-19, but he himself got infected with it. Even his medicinse did not work out in curing him," he said.

"Even another union minister Arjun Meghwal promoted Bhabhiji Papad to get cured from COVID-19. But after few days of his announcement, he himself got infected with this virus and got admitted into a private hospital for treatment. The pandemic situation has exposed various union ministers who were promoting quake and unscientific things since the past several years," he added.

Raut also raised doubts regarding quarantining of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat after Ram Janma Bhoomi trust chief Nrutyagopal Das got infected with COVID-19 after Bhoomi pujan ceremony at Ayodhya.

"Now, as per the protocol will PM Narendra Modi also get quarantine or undergo the swab test? Modi was with this Das and there were other people also. This shows our casual approach and preparedness to fight against COVID-19," he said.