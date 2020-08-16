STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sonia, Rahul Gandhi invited for foundation laying ceremony of new Chhattisgarh Assembly building

In his request the CM has requested the presence of Sonia Gandhi to attend the event as the chief guest and Rahul as special guest through video conferencing.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim chief on August 10 last year after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to grace the occasion of the foundation-laying ceremony and bhoomi pujan of the new state assembly building on August 28 at Nava Raipur.

In his request the CM has requested the presence of Sonia Gandhi to attend the event as the chief guest and Rahul as special guest through video conferencing.

Baghel said that after being carved out from the erstwhile undivided Madhya Pradesh, there was a need for a new state-of-the-art Chhattisgarh Assembly building which should reflect the growth and aspiration of the state.

"The new construction will have a glimpse of the state’s rich culture and tradition and further be designed with modern technology and vision keeping the future administrative requirements in perspective," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Nava Raipur congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia gandhi Chhattisgarh Assembly building
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp