Sonia, Rahul Gandhi invited for foundation laying ceremony of new Chhattisgarh Assembly building

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has invited Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to grace the occasion of the foundation-laying ceremony and bhoomi pujan of the new state assembly building on August 28 at Nava Raipur.

In his request the CM has requested the presence of Sonia Gandhi to attend the event as the chief guest and Rahul as special guest through video conferencing.

Baghel said that after being carved out from the erstwhile undivided Madhya Pradesh, there was a need for a new state-of-the-art Chhattisgarh Assembly building which should reflect the growth and aspiration of the state.

"The new construction will have a glimpse of the state’s rich culture and tradition and further be designed with modern technology and vision keeping the future administrative requirements in perspective," he said.